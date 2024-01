Nearly 50 million birds have been culled amid efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, which continues to ravage the Northern Hemisphere.

Unprecedented Avian Flu Epidemic Could Presage Year-Round Outbreaks

Unprecedented Avian Flu Epidemic Could Presage Year-Round Outbreaks

Nearly 50 million birds have been culled amid efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, which continues to ravage the Northern Hemisphere.

Nearly 50 million birds have been culled amid efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, which continues to ravage the Northern Hemisphere.