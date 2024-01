Sequences for the model organism and two of its kin reveal how these plants got their oversized genomes.

Genome Spotlight: C-fern (Ceratopteris richardii)

Genome Spotlight: C-fern (Ceratopteris richardii)

Sequences for the model organism and two of its kin reveal how these plants got their oversized genomes.

Sequences for the model organism and two of its kin reveal how these plants got their oversized genomes.