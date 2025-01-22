Trending
Stand Up for Science: US Researchers Mobilize in National Protests
On March 7, researchers will rally in Washington, D.C. and other US cities to protest federal policies threatening the future of science.
Universe 25 Experiment
A series of rodent experiments showed that even with abundant food and water, personal space is essential to prevent societal collapse, but Universe 25's relevance to humans remains disputed.
Sex Determination: It’s in the Genes—Sometimes
Animals across the tree of life have developed a mind-boggling variety of ways to become male or female.
Peto’s Paradox: How Gigantic Species Evolved to Beat Cancer
Scientists dive into the genomes of whales, elephants, and other animal giants looking for new weapons in the fight against cancer.
Multimedia
Become a PCR Pro
Learn how mastering the ins and outs of PCR can accelerate workflows and improve data.
Understanding Disease Through Biomarkers
Learn how scientists identify and characterize biomarkers for cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.