ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
a small brown mammal with a long nose
What Is This New Langya Virus? Do We Need to Be Worried?
Here’s what we know so far about a new virus detected in eastern China.
What Is This New Langya Virus? Do We Need to Be Worried?
What Is This New Langya Virus? Do We Need to Be Worried?

Here’s what we know so far about a new virus detected in eastern China.

Here’s what we know so far about a new virus detected in eastern China.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. henipah

henipah

photograph of the canadian house of parliament against a blue sky. a sign in the foreground indicates what the building is.
Canadian Official Reprimanded for Withholding Winnipeg Lab Info
Annie Melchor | Jun 23, 2021 | 3 min read
The House of Commons rebuked the president of the Canadian Public Health Agency for not turning over sensitive information pertaining to the dismissal of government scientists from the National Microbiology Laboratory.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT