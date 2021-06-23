ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
henipah
henipah
Canadian Official Reprimanded for Withholding Winnipeg Lab Info
Annie Melchor
| Jun 23, 2021
| 3 min read
The House of Commons rebuked the president of the Canadian Public Health Agency for not turning over sensitive information pertaining to the dismissal of government scientists from the National Microbiology Laboratory.
