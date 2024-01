Some of the foundational studies in the field were neither ethical by today’s standards nor replicable. But we can do better.

Addressing the Problematic Past of Animal Behavior Research

Addressing the Problematic Past of Animal Behavior Research

Some of the foundational studies in the field were neither ethical by today’s standards nor replicable. But we can do better.

Some of the foundational studies in the field were neither ethical by today’s standards nor replicable. But we can do better.