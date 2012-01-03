ADVERTISEMENT
laboratory safety
laboratory safety
The Importance of Good Pipetting Practices
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Dec 4, 2020
| 1 min read
Good pipetting practices ease researcher burdens and boost data reproducibility.
Focus on Precision: The Importance of Pipetting Accuracy for High-Sensitivity Techniques
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Jun 22, 2020
| 1 min read
Experts will discuss how critical pipetting is to modern high-sensitivity techniques, such as flow cytometry and PCR, and steps to ensure proper pipetting technique.
Opinion: Preparing for Potential Disasters
Larissa Paschyn
| Jan 25, 2017
| 3 min read
How to increase the resiliency of biotechnology organizations in the face of emergency risks
Thirty Years of Lab Safety
Michal Barski
| Oct 1, 2016
| 3 min read
From mouth pipetting to automated liquid handling, life-science labs have gotten much safer over the past three decades.
DoD Under Investigation for Pathogen-Handling Mistakes
Jef Akst
| Sep 16, 2015
| 2 min read
US Defense Department labs are the subject of inquiry following several safety breaches concerning the handling of deadly bacteria and virus strains.
Lab Bloopers Galore
Jenny Rood
| Apr 24, 2015
| 2 min read
Readers reveal research mishaps
Lab Bloopers
Jenny Rood
| Apr 22, 2015
| 2 min read
Reddit users share the worst mishaps they’ve witnessed while working in the lab.
Risky Research Halted at Tulane
Jef Akst
| Mar 3, 2015
| 1 min read
Federal officials suspend research on certain pathogens at Tulane University following the escape of potentially dangerous bacteria from a high-security lab.
Haste Caused CDC Bird Flu Contamination?
Jef Akst
| Aug 19, 2014
| 1 min read
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention scientist who accidentally leaked H5N1 into a benign strain of avian influenza may have been rushing off to a meeting.
Government Cracks Down on Biosecurity
Tracy Vence
| Jul 15, 2014
| 2 min read
After a string of incidents leading to lab closures and a moratorium on the transfer of select agents, US labs are reassessing safety threats within their own walls.
CDC Halts Hazardous Biomaterial Transfers
Tracy Vence
| Jul 11, 2014
| 2 min read
Following recent high-profile safety lapses in government labs, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has placed a moratorium on movement of biological materials from BSL-3 and BSL-4 facilities.
Agreement Reached in Lab Fire Case
Jef Akst
| Jun 25, 2014
| 2 min read
A University of California, Los Angeles chemist facing criminal charges after a lab accident that killed his research assistant in 2009 avoids a public trial and jail time.
Biology Hacklabs
Megan Scudellari
| Mar 1, 2013
| 7 min read
Fueled by donations, sweat, and occasional dumpster diving, community laboratories for DIY biologists are cropping up around the country.
Dude, Where’s My SARS?
Dan Cossins
| Jan 21, 2013
| 1 min read
The release of infectious agents from the lab is not uncommon, but lab-acquired infections are rare.
Lab Safety in the Spotlight
Dan Cossins
| Jan 4, 2013
| 1 min read
An international survey suggests that labs may not be safe as researchers think.
Death by Lab-Acquired Infection?
Sabrina Richards
| May 8, 2012
| 1 min read
A researcher dead from a meningococcal infection may have acquired it in his laboratory.
Chemist Charged After Researcher’s Death
Jef Akst
| Jan 3, 2012
| 1 min read
A laboratory head faces criminal charges after one of his researchers died in a lab fire in 2008.
