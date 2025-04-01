Trending
Universe 25 Experiment
A series of rodent experiments showed that even with abundant food and water, personal space is essential to prevent societal collapse, but Universe 25's relevance to humans remains disputed.
Dire Wolf De-Extinction Debate Divides Scientists
Created by editing the gray wolf genome, two dire wolves are the subject of vastly-differing opinions on what it means to bring back an extinct species.
To Fuel Their Growth, Cancer Cells Hijack Neurons
The Brain Prize 2025 went to neuro-oncologists Michelle Monje and Frank Winkler for pioneering the field of cancer neuroscience.
David Liu Wins 2025 Breakthrough Prize for Base Editing and Prime Editing
New precision genome editing technologies are transforming the therapeutic landscape for patients with certain cancers and genetic diseases.
Meet the Modular Incubator Chamber: a Controlled Environment for Physioxic Cell Culture
Meet the low-cost standard for hypoxic and physioxic environment cell culture that enabled HIF-1α Nobel Prize-winning research.
Improving Protein Biomarker Development
A robust and efficient protein biomarker development pipeline helps scientists overcome common challenges associated with multiplex immunoassays.