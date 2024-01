Researchers discover that when the mind wanders or goes blank, some parts of the brain behave as they do during sleep.

The Link Between Wandering and Sleeping Minds

The Link Between Wandering and Sleeping Minds

The Link Between Wandering and Sleeping Minds

Researchers discover that when the mind wanders or goes blank, some parts of the brain behave as they do during sleep.

Researchers discover that when the mind wanders or goes blank, some parts of the brain behave as they do during sleep.