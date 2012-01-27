ADVERTISEMENT
  Perfluorinated compounds

Chemicals Undermine Vaccines?
Jef Akst | Jan 27, 2012 | 2 min read
Perfluorinated compounds, a class of manufacturing chemicals, may be harming the immune system in a way that reduces the effectiveness of standard childhood vaccines.
