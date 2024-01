A paper argues that the evolutionary loss of a thin vocal membrane in the larynx may have facilitated oral communication.

Could a Less Complex Larynx Have Enabled Speech in Humans?

Could a Less Complex Larynx Have Enabled Speech in Humans?

Could a Less Complex Larynx Have Enabled Speech in Humans?

A paper argues that the evolutionary loss of a thin vocal membrane in the larynx may have facilitated oral communication.

A paper argues that the evolutionary loss of a thin vocal membrane in the larynx may have facilitated oral communication.