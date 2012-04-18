ADVERTISEMENT
Ribbon diagram of the protein coat of an adeno-associated virus
Preprints Propose Constellation of Causes for Kids’ Liver Disease
Two independent groups suggest the suite of recent unexplained hepatitis cases may stem from coinfection with an adeno-associated virus and a helper adeno- or herpesvirus, a duo which may be especially virulent in children with a particular genetic variant.
Researchers Detect Land Animals Using DNA in Nearby Water Bodies
Nayanah Siva | Apr 27, 2020 | 5 min read
Monitoring the comings and goings of aquatic life with traces of DNA in water has become an established biomonitoring technique, but scientists are now using environmental DNA to assess terrestrial animals.
Labs Pick Up the Pieces After St. Andrews Fire
Carolyn Wilke | Mar 11, 2019 | 3 min read
Since a February blaze displaced 10 research groups, “phenomenally generous” support has emerged from across campus and the world as scientists wait to return to the bench.
Dinosaur Footprints Give Clues to Middle Jurassic
Ashley Yeager | Apr 3, 2018 | 2 min read
One hundred seventy million years ago, sauropods and theropods trekked across what is now Scotland’s Isle of Skye.
Scientists Oppose Scotland’s GM Crop Ban
Amanda B. Keener | Aug 19, 2015 | 1 min read
Researchers from across the U.K. draft a letter criticizing the recent decision to keep genetically modified crops out of Scotland.
Scotland Nixing GM Crops
Bob Grant | Aug 11, 2015 | 1 min read
The country will opt-out of growing genetically modified foods that have been approved for cultivation in the European Union.
Scottish DNA Unexpectedly Diverse
Bob Grant | Apr 18, 2012 | 1 min read
Geography might explain the treasure trove of genetic diversity among Scots.
