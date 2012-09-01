ADVERTISEMENT
  tactile perception

Mice Display Human-Like Sense of Body Awareness
Ben Andrew Henry | Oct 27, 2016 | 2 min read
Mice can be tricked into thinking rubber tails belong to them, indicating they perceive body ownership similar to the way humans do.
Dissociating Sound and Touch
Jef Akst | Nov 12, 2013 | 1 min read
Trained musicians appear to have superior multisensory processing skills, according to research presented at the Society for Neuroscience conference.
Monkeys Accept Virtual Arms as Own
Jef Akst | Aug 26, 2013 | 2 min read
In a variation of the classic rubber-hand experiment, researchers have shown how the macaque brain can confuse visual and tactile stimuli.
Human Whiskers
Kerry Grens | Feb 1, 2013 | 3 min read
Scientists probe our sense of touch for a feedback loop between sensation and motion.
Testing for Whisker Sense
Kerry Grens | Jan 31, 2013 | 1 min read
A subject participates in an experiment devised by Weizmann Institute of Science researcher Ehud Ahissar to probe the neurological mechanics of tactile sensations.
Sense and Sensibility
Mary Beth Aberlin | Sep 1, 2012 | 3 min read
Why is tactile perception so fundamental to life?
