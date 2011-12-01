vivisection

ADVERTISEMENT
Opinion: Keep Animals in the Classroom
Richard Naftalin | Jan 3, 2013 | 3 min read
The release of non-native organisms into the environment by high school teachers should not be used as an argument to stop teaching by hands-on demonstration.
Opinion: Teaching Science Without Harm
Katherine Groff | Jan 3, 2013 | 3 min read
Animal dissections are not needed in education.
From Test Tube to Hypodermic Needle
James V. Parker and P. Michael Conn | Dec 1, 2011 | 4 min read
A prescription for educating the public on the value of using animals in medical research
