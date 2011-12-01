ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
vivisection
vivisection
Opinion: Keep Animals in the Classroom
Richard Naftalin
| Jan 3, 2013
| 3 min read
The release of non-native organisms into the environment by high school teachers should not be used as an argument to stop teaching by hands-on demonstration.
Opinion: Teaching Science Without Harm
Katherine Groff
| Jan 3, 2013
| 3 min read
Animal dissections are not needed in education.
From Test Tube to Hypodermic Needle
James V. Parker and P. Michael Conn
| Dec 1, 2011
| 4 min read
A prescription for educating the public on the value of using animals in medical research
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT