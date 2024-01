Hand weeding of fields spurred an interloper to evolve a rice-like appearance, researchers conclude.

Genomics Reveals How Humans Can Inadvertently Drive Plant Mimicry

Genomics Reveals How Humans Can Inadvertently Drive Plant Mimicry

Genomics Reveals How Humans Can Inadvertently Drive Plant Mimicry

Hand weeding of fields spurred an interloper to evolve a rice-like appearance, researchers conclude.

Hand weeding of fields spurred an interloper to evolve a rice-like appearance, researchers conclude.