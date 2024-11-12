Zymo Research Corporation (Zymo Research), a leader in innovative life science solutions, announced today that it has filed claims in the United District Court for the Central District of California against Qiagen GmbH (Qiagen) alleging that Qiagen has engaged in antitrust violations and improperly interfered with Zymo Research’s contractual relations. These claims were filed as part of an amended response to a patent infringement lawsuit previously filed by Qiagen. In addition to asserting its claims for antitrust and interference, Zymo Research’s amended response denies all of Qiagen’s allegations of infringement.

Zymo Research believes that Qiagen’s lawsuit is part of a larger strategy to misuse litigation as a tool to stifle innovation and delay the adoption of groundbreaking technologies that benefit the scientific and medical communities. By bringing its counterclaims, Zymo Research not only intends to vindicate its position in the lawsuit against Qiagen, but to shed light on the misuse of litigation as a weapon against technological progress.

“Qiagen’s lawsuit was not brought in good faith and lacks merit. The scientific community deserves access to cutting-edge tools that foster growth and discovery, and we are committed to defending our breakthrough cfDNA technology and our contributions to the scientific community.” said Dr. Marc Van Eden, VP of Corporate Development.