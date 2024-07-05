This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Thursday, August 29, 2024 at 01:00 UTC

8:00 am Bangkok, Jakarta (UTC+7)

9:00 am Singapore, Shanghai, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur (UTC+8)

10:00 am Tokyo, Seoul (UTC+9)

11:00 am Sydney (UTC+10)

Across a multitude of genomic assays, scientists begin with sample collection. Whether their analyte is destined for genotyping, microarrays, or high throughput sequencing, researchers can benefit from saliva samples, which offer compatibility to and advantages over blood samples for many DNA analysis applications.

In this webinar brought to you by DNA Genotek Inc., Mike Tayeb will discuss best practices for working with saliva-derived DNA samples, from pre-analytical processing to result optimization, and Masita Arip will discuss sample type insights from the Malaysian Stem Cell Registry.

Topics to be covered

Optimizing pre-analytical processing for reliable saliva samples

Assessing quality control measures, including DNA yield, integrity, and quality

Common challenges and solutions for working with oral samples, including comparing collection methods, DNA extraction best practices, compatibility with common extraction methods, preparing extracted DNA for downstream applications, comparability to blood samples, and manual and automated extraction workflows and efficiencies

Insights from the Malaysian Stem Cell Registry, including goals of the Registry, populations, protocols, data collection and analysis, sample type rationales, and how sample collection methods affect Registry outcomes



Mike Tayeb

Senior R&D Manager

Product and Application Support

DNA Genotek Inc.



Masita Arip, MD, MPATH

Center Head and Consultant Pathologist

Microbiology and Immunology

Allergy and Immunology Research Center

Institute for Medical Research

National Institutes of Health

Ministry of Malaysia