Discover how microplate readers work.
eBook

A Guide to Microplate Readers

To get the most from their microplate readers, scientists should understand how these instruments operate.

Microplate readers are reliable tools used by scientists for molecular biology applications spanning cell-based assays to high-throughput screening. However, researchers may treat microplate readers as “set it and forget it” instruments, whereas in reality, microplate reader data is affected by many different considerations and parameters. Knowing how microplate readers work is essential to getting the most out of these laboratory workhorses.

Download this ebook to learn more about

  • Finding the right microplate
  • Identifying sources of variation
  • Crucial parameters for different detection modes
  • Understanding and interpreting performance indicators

Stem Cell Strategies for Skin Repair

