Thanks to a wealth of data from next-generation sequencing experiments, clinicians can more precisely diagnose and develop treatment plans for patients with cancer based on actionable genomic biomarkers. However, scientists designing and using laboratory-developed tests (LDTs) for precision oncology diagnostics need a robust knowledgebase and expertise to inform assay development and support variant interpretation, assay validation, and revenue cycle management.

Download this whitepaper from Velsera to learn about LDTs and how Velsera can help with molecular testing reimbursement, assay design, and validation.