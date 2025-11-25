Advancing Cell Culture with Eco-Friendly Incubator Shakers

Laboratory equipment such as CO 2 incubators can release up to 20,000 liters of CO 2 gas into the environment per year. New instruments look to reduce this ecological footprint without sacrificing performance. They do this mainly by minimizing gas leakage, which has the added effect of reducing contamination risk and increasing incubation condition stability.

In this application note, discover how a new incubator model can facilitate hybridoma and Chinese hamster ovary cell culture with a five-to-ten-fold smaller carbon footprint.