Advancing Plasmid DNA Purification at Scale

Large-scale plasmid DNA production is critical for applications in biotechnology and therapeutic development. However, many approaches require multiple steps and instruments during bacterial harvesting and purification, which reduces the method’s efficiency and consistency. Optimized centrifugation workflows overcome these challenges by enabling reliable, high-yield DNA purification at scale.
- Harvesting multi-liter bacterial cultures using high-capacity rotors
- Achieving high-yield plasmid DNA purification with reduced variability
- Using dedicated rotor configurations across sequential workflow steps
- Generating DNA libraries suitable for in vitro transcription