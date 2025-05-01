iStock
Product

Agilent BioTek Cytation C10 confocal imaging reader

From confocal, widefield, and live cell imaging to multimode reading, the Agilent BioTek Cytation C10 confocal imaging reader delivers crisp, high-resolution images and the abilityto image and analyze 3D samples.

Share
Agilent


The Cytation C10 confocal imaging reader combines automated confocal and widefield microscopy with conventional multimode microplate reading. The automated water immersion objectives capture more light, which can lead to lower exposure times and reduced phototoxic impacts on live cells. A proprietary bubble detection function prevents blurring or other image degradation caused by an inconsistent water column during water-immersion imaging. The spinning disk confocal module and accompanying disk pinhole options allow a researcher to look deeper into thick biological samples with improved clarity and detail. The Cytation C10 also includes widefield fluorescence, brightfield, and phase contrast optics. The multimode module has monochromator-based optics that incorporate variable bandwidths for specificity and sensitivity. System control, image, and data analysis are provided by the Agilent BioTek Gen5 software.

Product Specifications:

Detection Modes
UV-Vis absorbance
Fluorescence intensity
Luminescence
Read Methods
End point, kinetic, spectral scanning, well-area scanning
Microplate Types
Monochromator: 6- to 384-well plates
Imaging: 6- to 1536-well plates
Other Labware SupportedMicroscope slides, Petri and cell culture dishes, cell culture flasks (T25), and counting chambers
(hemocytometer)
Agilent BioTek Take3 microvolume plates
Temperature Control
4-Zone Incubation to 45 °C with Condensation Control
Imaging Modes
Confocal fluorescence, Widefield fluorescence, Phase contrast, Brightfield, Color brightfield, and High contrast brightfield
SoftwareAgilent BioTek Gen5 microplate reader and imager software included
Automation
Agilent BioTek BioStack microplate stacker and third-party automation compatible
Agilent BioTek BioSpa 8 automated incubator compatible
CO2 and O2 Control 
(Option)		Range: 0–20% (CO2); 1–19% (O2), with optional Gas Controller
Models for both CO2/O2, or CO2 only, are available
Magnification Range
1.25x-60x Air, 40x/60x Water Immersion, 4x-40x Phase Contrast, 20x-60x Confocal

Sponsored by

  • agilent technologies logo
May digest 2025 cover
May 2025, Issue 1

Study Confirms Safety of Genetically Modified T Cells

A long-term study of nearly 800 patients demonstrated a strong safety profile for T cells engineered with viral vectors.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Characterizing Immune Memory to COVID-19 Vaccination

Characterizing Immune Memory to COVID-19 Vaccination

10X Genomics
Pairing Protein Engineering and Cellular Assays

Pairing Protein Engineering and Cellular Assays

Lonza
Faster Fluid Measurements for Formulation Development

Meet Honeybun and Breeze Through Viscometry in Formulation Development

Unchained Labs
Conceptual image of biochemical laboratory sample preparation showing glassware and chemical formulas in the foreground and a scientist holding a pipette in the background.

Taking the Guesswork Out of Quality Control Standards

sartorius logo

Products

Product News

BioSkryb Genomics Logo

BioSkryb Genomics and Tecan introduce a single-cell multiomics workflow for sequencing-ready libraries in under ten hours

iStock

Agilent BioTek Cytation C10 confocal imaging reader

agilent technologies logo
Sapio Sciences logo

Sapio Sciences Introduces Biorepository Management Solution 

Metrion Biosciences Logo

Metrion Biosciences launches NaV1.9 high-throughput screening assay to strengthen screening portfolio and advance research on new medicines for pain