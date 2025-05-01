Agilent BioTek Cytation C10 confocal imaging reader

The Cytation C10 confocal imaging reader combines automated confocal and widefield microscopy with conventional multimode microplate reading. The automated water immersion objectives capture more light, which can lead to lower exposure times and reduced phototoxic impacts on live cells. A proprietary bubble detection function prevents blurring or other image degradation caused by an inconsistent water column during water-immersion imaging. The spinning disk confocal module and accompanying disk pinhole options allow a researcher to look deeper into thick biological samples with improved clarity and detail. The Cytation C10 also includes widefield fluorescence, brightfield, and phase contrast optics. The multimode module has monochromator-based optics that incorporate variable bandwidths for specificity and sensitivity. System control, image, and data analysis are provided by the Agilent BioTek Gen5 software.
Product Specifications:
|Detection Modes
|UV-Vis absorbance
Fluorescence intensity
Luminescence
|Read Methods
|End point, kinetic, spectral scanning, well-area scanning
|Microplate Types
|Monochromator: 6- to 384-well plates
Imaging: 6- to 1536-well plates
|Other Labware Supported
|Microscope slides, Petri and cell culture dishes, cell culture flasks (T25), and counting chambers
(hemocytometer)
Agilent BioTek Take3 microvolume plates
|Temperature Control
|4-Zone Incubation to 45 °C with Condensation Control
|Imaging Modes
|Confocal fluorescence, Widefield fluorescence, Phase contrast, Brightfield, Color brightfield, and High contrast brightfield
|Software
|Agilent BioTek Gen5 microplate reader and imager software included
|Automation
|Agilent BioTek BioStack microplate stacker and third-party automation compatible
Agilent BioTek BioSpa 8 automated incubator compatible
|CO2 and O2 Control
(Option)
|Range: 0–20% (CO2); 1–19% (O2), with optional Gas Controller
Models for both CO2/O2, or CO2 only, are available
|Magnification Range
|1.25x-60x Air, 40x/60x Water Immersion, 4x-40x Phase Contrast, 20x-60x Confocal