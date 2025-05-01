Agilent BioTek Cytation C10 confocal imaging reader





The Cytation C10 confocal imaging reader combines automated confocal and widefield microscopy with conventional multimode microplate reading. The automated water immersion objectives capture more light, which can lead to lower exposure times and reduced phototoxic impacts on live cells. A proprietary bubble detection function prevents blurring or other image degradation caused by an inconsistent water column during water-immersion imaging. The spinning disk confocal module and accompanying disk pinhole options allow a researcher to look deeper into thick biological samples with improved clarity and detail. The Cytation C10 also includes widefield fluorescence, brightfield, and phase contrast optics. The multimode module has monochromator-based optics that incorporate variable bandwidths for specificity and sensitivity. System control, image, and data analysis are provided by the Agilent BioTek Gen5 software.

