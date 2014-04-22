Article

An Urgent Need for Validating and Characterizing Antibodies

Our panel of experts will be able to offer advice on what can be done to help solve common problems associated with antibody use, as well as, what should be done as a community to address this issue at large.

| 2 min read
Save for Later
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
2:00
Share

FREE Webinar

Wednesday May 28, 2014
2:30 - 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Register Now

Antibodies are among the most common reagents used in both research and clinical laboratories. Yet, there are no standard guidelines in place when it comes to manufacturing, validating, and using antibodies. Antibodies are often found to be not as specific, selective or reproducible as they are claimed to be and researchers still continue to take these claims at face value, without understanding or addressing the need to have antibodies validated for their specific use.

This free, educational webinar provides an opportunity for a global audience to get-together, as a part of a live forum, to share their experiences and concerns. Our panel of experts will be able to offer advice on ...

Interested in reading more?

Become a Member of

The Scientist Logo
Receive full access to more than 35 years of archives, as well as TS Digest, digital editions of The Scientist, feature stories, and much more!
Join for free today
Already a member? Login Here
Share

Related Research Resources

An illustration of PFAS in the bloodstream.

Uncovering the Harmful Effects of PFAS Exposure on the Human Body

Infographic

An illustration of PFAS bubbles in front of a blue sky with clouds.

PFAS: The Forever Chemicals

Infographic

sartorius logo
Abstract paint splashes resembling viral particles on a colorful background.

Accelerating Pathogen Detection with Nanopore Sequencing

Whitepaper

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Logo
Collage-style urban graphic of wastewater surveillance and treatment

Putting Pathogens to the Test with Wastewater Surveillance

Article

Image of a woman with her hands across her stomach. She has a look of discomfort on her face. There is a blown up image of her stomach next to her and it has colorful butterflies and gut bacteria all swarming within the gut.
November 2025, Issue 1

Why Do We Feel Butterflies in the Stomach?

These fluttering sensations are the brain’s reaction to certain emotions, which can be amplified or soothed by the gut’s own “bugs".

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

An image of a DNA sequencing spectrum with a radial blur filter applied.

A Comprehensive Guide to Next-Generation Sequencing

Integra Logo
Golden geometric pattern on a blue background, symbolizing the precision, consistency, and technique essential to effective pipetting.

Best Practices for Precise Pipetting

Integra Logo
Olga Anczukow and Ryan Englander discuss how transcriptome splicing affects immune system function in lung cancer.

Long-Read RNA Sequencing Reveals a Regulatory Role for Splicing in Immunotherapy Responses

Pacific Biosciences logo
Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology

Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology

Products

Product News

Biotium Logo

Biotium Expands Tyramide Signal Amplification Portfolio with Brighter and More Stable Dyes for Enhanced Spatial Imaging

Labvantage Logo

LabVantage Solutions Awarded $22.3 Million U.S Customs and Border Protection Contract to Deliver Next-Generation Forensic LIMS

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Evosep Unveils Open Innovation Initiative to Expand Standardization in Proteomics

SPT Labtech Logo