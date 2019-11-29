Webinar

From Ancient Recipes to the Blood of Komodo Dragons: The Quest for a Solution to the Current Onslaught of Superbugs

The Scientist is bringing together a panel of experts in the field of antibiotic development to present their research on novel solutions for overcoming superbugs.

Event Details:From Ancient Recipes to the Blood of Komodo Dragons: The Quest for a Solution to the Current Onslaught of SuperbugsDate(s):

The search for solutions to the antibiotic resistance problem is moving beyond traditional antibiotic drugs, leading researchers to some unexpected places. The Scientist is bringing together a panel of experts in the field of antibiotic development to present their research on novel solutions for overcoming superbugs that have developed resistance to traditional antimicrobials.

Topics to be covered:

Steve Diggle, PhD
Associate Professor
Center for Microbial Dynamics & Infection
School of Biological Sciences
Georgia Institute of Technology

Barney Bishop, PhD
Associate Professor
Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry
George Mason University

Lori Burrows, PhD
Professor
Biochemistry and Biomedical Sciences
Associate Director Michael G. DeGroote Institute for Infectious Disease Research
McMaster University

Interested in reading more?

Become a Member of

The Scientist Logo
Receive full access to more than 35 years of archives, as well as TS Digest, digital editions of The Scientist, feature stories, and much more!
Join for free today
Already a member? Login Here
Share

Related Research Resources

Exploring Cellular Organization with Spatial Proteomics

Exploring Cellular Organization with Spatial Proteomics

Webinar

Abstract illustration of spheres with multiple layers, representing endoderm, ectoderm, and mesoderm derived organoids

Organoid Origins and How to Grow Them

Infographic

Thermo Fisher Logo
Targeting RGS14 with AI-Guided Docking and Biochemical Assays

Targeting RGS14 with AI-Guided Docking and Biochemical Assays

Webinar

Bellbrook Labs&nbsp;
Blue and purple abstract vector background with diagonal lines

Research Roundtable: Rethinking the Role of Animals in Molecular Biology

Webinar

Illustration of a developing fetus surrounded by a clear fluid with a subtle yellow tinge, representing amniotic fluid.
January 2026, Issue 1

What Is the Amniotic Fluid Composed of?

The liquid world of fetal development provides a rich source of nutrition and protection tailored to meet the needs of the growing fetus.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Graphic of three DNA helices in various colors

An Automated DNA-to-Data Framework for Production-Scale Sequencing

illumina
Exploring Cellular Organization with Spatial Proteomics

Exploring Cellular Organization with Spatial Proteomics

Abstract illustration of spheres with multiple layers, representing endoderm, ectoderm, and mesoderm derived organoids

Organoid Origins and How to Grow Them

Thermo Fisher Logo
Targeting RGS14 with AI-Guided Docking and Biochemical Assays

Targeting RGS14 with AI-Guided Docking and Biochemical Assays

Bellbrook Labs&nbsp;

Products

Product News

Brandtech Logo

BRANDTECH Scientific Introduces the Transferpette® pro Micropipette: A New Twist on Comfort and Control

Biotium Logo

Biotium Launches GlycoLiner™ Cell Surface Glycoprotein Labeling Kits for Rapid and Selective Cell Surface Imaging

Abstract background with red and blue laser lights

VANTAstar Flexible microplate reader with simplified workflows

BMG LABTECH
Beckman Logo

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Introduces the Biomek i3 Benchtop Liquid Handler, a Small but Mighty Addition to its Portfolio of Automated Workstations