Event Details: From Ancient Recipes to the Blood of Komodo Dragons: The Quest for a Solution to the Current Onslaught of Superbugs Date(s):

The search for solutions to the antibiotic resistance problem is moving beyond traditional antibiotic drugs, leading researchers to some unexpected places. The Scientist is bringing together a panel of experts in the field of antibiotic development to present their research on novel solutions for overcoming superbugs that have developed resistance to traditional antimicrobials.

Topics to be covered:

Steve Diggle, PhD

Associate Professor

Center for Microbial Dynamics & Infection

School of Biological Sciences

Georgia Institute of Technology

Barney Bishop, PhD

Associate Professor

Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry

George Mason University

Lori Burrows, PhD

Professor

Biochemistry and Biomedical Sciences

Associate Director Michael G. DeGroote Institute for Infectious Disease Research

McMaster University