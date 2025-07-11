A photo of Hannah Pletcher. She wears a beige top, black blazer, and smiles at the camera.

Hannah Pletcher

Hannah Pletcher is working towards a PhD in biochemistry at Washington University in St. Louis, studying fundamental mitochondrial metabolism and metabolic protein regulation.

Articles by Hannah Pletcher

3d rendering of a mitochondrion.

Mitochondria Tune NAD+ Levels for Cells Past Their Prime

What Causes an Earworm?

Memory-enhancing neural networks may also drive involuntary musical loops in the brain.

