Jennifer Perusini wears a white blazer in a headshot photo.

Jennifer Perusini, PhD

Jennifer N. Perusini is a neuroscientist and the Co-Founder & CEO of Neurovation Labs. Dr. Perusini’s pioneering research forms the basis of Neurovation Labs’ R&D, as she made the groundbreaking discovery that there is a physiological component to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) that can be targeted to both diagnose and treat the disorder. Dr. Perusini and her team have developed a proprietary drug discovery platform to identify compounds with dual potential: as precision neuromedicines to modulate AMPA receptors in specific brain areas and as diagnostic agents that reveal circuit-level dysfunction. Their lead asset is a precision therapeutic for PTSD, with secondary indications for Alzheimer’s, autism spectrum disorder, and impulsivity. Dr. Perusini earned her B.A. in Neuroscience & Behavior at Barnard College, Columbia University, and her Ph.D. in Behavioral Neuroscience at the University of California, Los Angeles, where she studied the mechanisms underlying PTSD in a preclinical model.  She completed her post-doctoral fellowship, which focused on models of aging and Alzheimer’s Disease, at Columbia University in the Departments of Psychiatry and Integrative Neuroscience.

Dr. Perusini is on the Board of Directors of both Women in Learning (WIL), a nationwide 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of women in science, and the Pavlovian Society, an international scientific research organization.  She was recently named Chair of the Barnard Entrepreneurs Network (BEnet), an alumnae organization that supports entrepreneurs at all business stages across industries, and serves on Barnard’s Leadership Council at Athena Center. She is a presenter at national biotech industry events, has been featured in numerous publications, and frequently speaks on issues pertaining to women entrepreneurs across industries.  

Beyond Psychedelics: The Next Generation of Precision Neurotherapeutics for Mental Healthcare

Beyond Psychedelics: The Next Generation of Precision Neurotherapeutics for Mental Healthcare

Illustration of a developing fetus surrounded by a clear fluid with a subtle yellow tinge, representing amniotic fluid.
January 2026, Issue 1

What Is the Amniotic Fluid Composed of?

The liquid world of fetal development provides a rich source of nutrition and protection tailored to meet the needs of the growing fetus.

