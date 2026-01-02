Opinion

Beyond Psychedelics: The Next Generation of Precision Neurotherapeutics for Mental Healthcare

Psychedelics have therapeutic potential but face hurdles in safety and scalability. Targeted neurotherapeutics could be the future of mental healthcare.

Written byJennifer Perusini, PhD
| 4 min read
Save for Later
Hands point toward a brain on a bright blue background with accents of orange and pink.

Researchers want to target the same receptors that psychedelics activate but in such a way that avoids the associated hallucinations and other downsides of psychedelic therapy.

Image credit:© iStock.com, Deagreez
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
4:00
Share

For the first time in decades, psychiatry is experiencing a genuine scientific renaissance, driven by a deeper understanding of the brain, investment in mental healthcare, and ultimately by the need for better solutions for patients. Psychedelics, such as psilocybin and MDMA, and dissociative drugs like ketamine, have dominated headlines and generated enthusiasm for their potential to alleviate a range of conditions. While these drugs have existed in some form for decades, they are now being studied beyond recreational use, reconfirming a scientific truth: the adult brain retains an extraordinary capacity for plasticity, even long after illness onset.

But as the hallucinogen wave moves into clinical trials and real-world deployment, another truth is becoming equally clear: We will not solve a global mental health crisis with treatments that require all-day therapy sessions, specialized facilities, and intensive psychological supervision. To truly transform mental healthcare, we need solutions that are not just effective but are safe, precise, and scalable—treatments that can reach millions and not solely a motivated few.

That is where the next generation of neuroscience is heading: beyond psychedelics and toward precision neurotherapeutics designed to selectively engage the same neural targets that psychedelics activate but without the hallucinations, safety risks, or logistical barriers.

The Limits of Psychedelic and Dissociative Drugs

Early trials of psychedelic-assisted therapy have produced notable results. Some patients with long-standing PTSD or treatment-resistant depression have achieved relief after a few guided sessions. These outcomes, coupled with anecdotal experiences of people who tried psychedelics on their own, have fueled a popular narrative that hallucinogens could revolutionize mental health. For individuals who have spent years ineffectively cycling through antidepressants or psychotherapy, these findings are understandably compelling.

However, translating these outcomes into broad clinical practice is considerably more challenging. Psychedelic sessions typically last six to eight hours in a clinic and require highly trained therapists to manage intense emotional and perceptual experiences both during and after treatment. The need for prolonged supervision, specialized facilities, and complex post-session psychological processing makes widespread implementation costly and impractical.

Meanwhile, public interest has outpaced the growth of clinical safeguards and regulation, as reflected in reports of adverse sensory effects, panic reactions, psychosis, unsupervised use, and misuse when mixed with other substances.1 These incidents underscore the substantial risks linked to hallucinogens, which, even in controlled settings, demand close monitoring to prevent psychological and physiological complications. For many patients, particularly those with complex psychiatric or cardiovascular conditions, such treatments are neither appropriate nor safe. Ultimately, therapeutic approaches that rely on inducing hallucinations or profoundly altered states are presently poorly aligned with the practical and scalable demands of global mental healthcare.

Still, the recent fascination with psychedelics has nonetheless been scientifically productive, uncovering new biology and therapeutic targets related to plasticity. But insights must progress to implementation, and that is where excitement about psychedelics has outpaced the ability to deliver them safely, equitably, and broadly. The next wave of progress will depend on translating their biological insights into precision medicines that retain their benefits without burden.

From Serendipity to Precision Neurotherapeutics

A growing body of research suggests that psychedelics, ketamine, and other dissociative agents converge on a shared principle: modulation and reorganization of dysfunctional neural circuits. At the core of this process is glutamate, the brain’s primary excitatory neurotransmitter and the main driver of synaptic plasticity, i.e., the ability of specific neural circuits to form, strengthen, and remodel connections. These cell-level dynamics are impaired across disorders such as PTSD, depression, anxiety, and addiction—and often specific to particular brain regions.

Continue reading below...

Like this story? Sign up for FREE Newsletter updates:

Latest science news storiesTopic-tailored resources and eventsCustomized newsletter content
Subscribe

More specifically, psychedelics transiently and indirectly alter glutamatergic signaling in ways that promote widespread neuroplasticity and emotional recalibration, while ketamine engages similar plasticity-related pathways through NMDA receptor inhibition, increasing glutamate release and AMPA receptor signaling.2,3 However, these drugs act broadly across the brain, producing intense, variable, and subjective effects.

This has motivated a shift toward precision neuroscience. Rather than globally altering brain activity, next-generation drugs are being designed to modulate dysfunctional circuitry in two complementary ways: by targeting glutamatergic signaling in defined brain regions and circuits involved in fear, mood, and emotional regulation, and by minimizing hallucinogenic or dissociative effects. Psychedelics revealed the importance of circuit remodeling; precision approaches offer a safer, more scalable path to harness it.

Why Precision and Safety Matter

These disorders, driven by disrupted synaptic plasticity and glutamate dysfunction, affect hundreds of millions worldwide. Yet many patients will never access psychedelic-assisted therapy due to cost, contraindications, or geography. Treatments that depend on prolonged supervision and subjective experience cannot scale to global need.

A circuit-specific small molecule therapeutic, however, could be delivered as a standard pharmaceutical: safe for repeated use, consistent across patients, and compatible with everyday clinical practice and infrastructure. By focusing on mechanism rather than mystique, we can gain access to the same biological pathways of recovery that psychedelics have illuminated.

Safety, Scalability, and the Future of Mental Health

The evolution of medicine has always moved from broad to precise. Oncology has already made this leap. Where once we relied on chemotherapy that attacked healthy and cancerous cells alike, we now deploy targeted and immune-based therapies that pinpoint diseased cells while sparing the rest of the body. Mental healthcare is poised for a similar transformation from broad, experiential interventions to precision neurotherapeutics that engage the brain’s dysfunctional circuits directly, safely, and reproducibly.

Psychedelic-assisted therapy will continue to play a role for certain patients. But it cannot—and should not—be the foundation of global mental healthcare. The real transformation will come when the mechanistic insights from psychedelic neuroscience are translated into medicines that are precise, safe, and universally accessible.

For mental healthcare to truly evolve, we must look beyond the cultural allure of psychedelics and embrace a broader vision that integrates the rigor of drug design with a deep, biologically grounded understanding of the brain.

  1. Bremler R, et al. Case analysis of long-term negative psychological responses to psychedelics. Sci Rep. 2023;13:15998.
  2. Szpręgiel I, Bysiek A. Psilocybin and the glutamatergic pathway: implications for the treatment of neuropsychiatric diseases. Pharmacol Rep. 2024;76(6):1297-1304.
  3. Maeng S, et al. Cellular mechanisms underlying the antidepressant effects of ketamine: role of alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methylisoxazole-4-propionic acid receptors. Biol Psychiatry. 2008;63(4):349-52.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Jennifer Perusini wears a white blazer in a headshot photo.

    Jennifer Perusini, PhD

    Jennifer N. Perusini is a neuroscientist and the Co-Founder & CEO of Neurovation Labs. Dr. Perusini’s pioneering research forms the basis of Neurovation Labs’ R&D, as she made the groundbreaking discovery that there is a physiological component to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) that can be targeted to both diagnose and treat the disorder. Dr. Perusini and her team have developed a proprietary drug discovery platform to identify compounds with dual potential: as precision neuromedicines to modulate AMPA receptors in specific brain areas and as diagnostic agents that reveal circuit-level dysfunction. Their lead asset is a precision therapeutic for PTSD, with secondary indications for Alzheimer’s, autism spectrum disorder, and impulsivity. Dr. Perusini earned her B.A. in Neuroscience & Behavior at Barnard College, Columbia University, and her Ph.D. in Behavioral Neuroscience at the University of California, Los Angeles, where she studied the mechanisms underlying PTSD in a preclinical model.  She completed her post-doctoral fellowship, which focused on models of aging and Alzheimer’s Disease, at Columbia University in the Departments of Psychiatry and Integrative Neuroscience.

    Dr. Perusini is on the Board of Directors of both Women in Learning (WIL), a nationwide 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of women in science, and the Pavlovian Society, an international scientific research organization.  She was recently named Chair of the Barnard Entrepreneurs Network (BEnet), an alumnae organization that supports entrepreneurs at all business stages across industries, and serves on Barnard’s Leadership Council at Athena Center. She is a presenter at national biotech industry events, has been featured in numerous publications, and frequently speaks on issues pertaining to women entrepreneurs across industries.  

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Illustration of a developing fetus surrounded by a clear fluid with a subtle yellow tinge, representing amniotic fluid.
January 2026, Issue 1

What Is the Amniotic Fluid Composed of?

The liquid world of fetal development provides a rich source of nutrition and protection tailored to meet the needs of the growing fetus.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Exploring Cellular Organization with Spatial Proteomics

Exploring Cellular Organization with Spatial Proteomics

Abstract illustration of spheres with multiple layers, representing endoderm, ectoderm, and mesoderm derived organoids

Organoid Origins and How to Grow Them

Thermo Fisher Logo
Targeting RGS14 with AI-Guided Docking and Biochemical Assays

Targeting RGS14 with AI-Guided Docking and Biochemical Assays

Bellbrook Labs&nbsp;
Blue and purple abstract vector background with diagonal lines

Research Roundtable: Rethinking the Role of Animals in Molecular Biology

Products

Product News

Beckman Logo

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Introduces the Biomek i3 Benchtop Liquid Handler, a Small but Mighty Addition to its Portfolio of Automated Workstations

brandtech logo

BRANDTECH® Scientific Announces Strategic Partnership with Copia Scientific to Strengthen Sales and Service of the BRAND® Liquid Handling Station (LHS) 

Top Innovations 2026 Contest Image

Enter Our 2026 Top Innovations Contest

Biotium Logo

Biotium Expands Tyramide Signal Amplification Portfolio with Brighter and More Stable Dyes for Enhanced Spatial Imaging