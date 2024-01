Niki earned her PhD in genetics and genomics from Duke University, where she studied Haemophilus influenzae membrane proteins that contribute to respiratory infections. She later explored Staphylococcus aureus metabolism during her postdoctoral fellowship in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill. Niki joined The Scientist's Creative Services team in June 2019 and is currently a senior science editor and team lead.