Richard Sever is assistant director of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in New York and cofounder of the preprint servers bioRxiv and medRxiv. He also serves as executive editor for the Cold Spring Harbor Perspectives and Cold Spring Harbor Protocols journals and launched the precision medicine journal Cold Spring Harbor Molecular Case Studies. Previously he worked as an editor at Current Opinion in Cell Biology, Trends in Biochemical Sciences, and Journal of Cell Science. Richard received a degree in biochemistry from Oxford University and a PhD in molecular biology from Cambridge University.