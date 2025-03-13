Become a PCR Pro

Since its invention in the 1980s, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) opened the door for applications such as genetic engineering, genotyping, and sequencing, and has become a fundamental part of molecular biology. That said, running PCR successfully involves understanding how the technique works and how different parameters affect the reaction itself and the data generated. Furthermore, scientists have developed several different types of PCR, including RT-PCR, qPCR, vPCR, and ddPCR, adding to what researchers must learn.

Download this ebook to learn how PCR works and how scientists can optimize their PCR set-ups, reactions, and workflows.