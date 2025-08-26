The Nutshell

Bees Strategize How to Build the Best Honeycomb

Honeybees aren’t rigid architects. They modify their construction techniques when conditions are less than ideal, lending insight into complex bee behavior.

Written byLaura Tran, PhD
| 2 min read
Image of bees on a blue 3D printed panel. They built honeycomb on top of the blue panel.

Researchers found that bees follow a flexible honeycomb blueprint, deviating if their provided foundation doesn’t suit their needs.

Image credit:Golnar Gharooni-Fard, CC-BY 4.0
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
2:00
Share

Honeybees are nature’s tiny workers. Their fuzzy yellow and black striped bodies buzz between flowers, picking up pollen for their hives. They’re renowned for making honeycomb, a mass of hexagonal cells built from beeswax, that acts as a nursery for their young and storage for honey and pollen.

Because it takes a village of bees to construct their hives, researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder investigated how bees adapt to different building conditions: Do honeybees build by the book, or do they rethink their architectural plans on the fly?

In a recent study, published in PLOS Biology, the researchers presented European honeybees with a 3D-printed foundation that had a hexagonal pattern already imprinted, but with a size different from that preferred by the bees.1 The bees adapted their building behavior to make their ideal honeycomb. These findings provide insight into the complex behavior of bees but also have implications for the design of bio-inspired engineering systems.

Image of a blue 3D foundation with yellow honeycomb of a smaller size on top.

When provided a foundation with cells three times the bees’ preferred size, the bees follow a different blueprint and build smaller cells on the vertices of the provided pattern.

Golnar Gharooni-Fard, CC-BY 4.0

Bees are efficient, often constructing honeycomb simultaneously from multiple locations within the hive, which are later stitched together and adjusted for the size, shape, and arrangement of the hexagons.2 To test the bees’ adaptability, the researchers designed 3D-printed panels with different honeycomb cell sizes from 0.75 times smaller to three times larger than the average worker cell.

Over a 20-day period, the honeybee colonies went to work. Throughout this process, the researchers used X-ray microscopy to observe and quantify the bees’ building strategies. They found that honeybee colonies used at least three different techniques to adapt these foundations to a pattern more suitable to their needs.

When the starting honeycomb cells were too small for the worker bees, they would merge several cells to create overlying spaces of adequate size. If the cells were slightly larger, the bees built the honeycomb at an angle. This effectively shrunk the opening of the large cells while preserving depth for storage. Then, when the cells were three times bigger, the bees did not create even larger and more tilted cells; instead, they formed a two-layer structure using the borders of the plastic foundation as support.

These findings demonstrate that honeycomb construction is a highly dynamic and adaptable process. “These tiny builders seem to have an intuitive understanding of the physics behind collective construction. We're just beginning to understand the rich set of strategies they use—tilting, merging, layering—to shape structures that meet their needs in remarkably adaptable ways,” said study coauthor biophysicist Orit Peleg from the University of Colorado Boulder in a press release.

  1. Gharooni-Fard G, et al. Honeybees adapt to a range of comb cell sizes by merging, tilting, and layering their construction. PLoS Biol. 2025;23(8):e3003253.
  2. Hepburn HR, Whiffler LA. Construction defects define pattern and method in comb building by honeybees. Apidologie. 1991;22(4):381-388.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Laura Tran, PhD

    Laura Tran, PhD

    Laura Tran is an Assistant Editor at The Scientist. She has a background in microbiology. Laura earned her PhD in integrated biomedical sciences from Rush University, studying how circadian rhythms and alcohol impact the gut. While completing her studies, she wrote for the Chicago Council on Science and Technology and participated in ComSciCon Chicago in 2022. In 2023, Laura became a science communication fellow with OMSI, continuing her passion for accessible science storytelling.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
An image of young researchers gathered around a table playing an engaging board game.
August 2025, Issue 1

Publish or Perish: The Board Game of Academic Survival

Players compete, collaborate, and celebrate in a satirical race to publish groundbreaking papers on hilariously absurd research topics.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Engineering the Next Generation of CAR T Cells for Solid Tumors

Engineering the Next Generation of CAR T Cells for Solid Tumors

Miltenyi
Bridging Advanced 3D Cell Culture and Real-World Discovery

Advanced 3D Cell Models: Bridging the Gap to Therapeutic Effect

Inventia Life Science
A bright light beam pierces through a dark, abstract background, symbolizing clarity in overcoming cell line development challenges.

Overcoming Bottlenecks in Cell Line Development

Danaher Logo
Hit Go for Fast, Low-Volume Protein Characterization on Stunner

Hit Go for Fast, Low-Volume Protein Characterization on Stunner

Unchained Labs

Products

Product News

Bio-Rad Logo

Bio-Rad Expands Range of StarBright Dyes to Enhance Panel Design Capabilities for Spectral Flow Cytometry

analytica-usa logo

Leading Minds Converge at analytica USA to Explore the Frontiers of Life Science Research

Multi-colored concentric circles representing centrifugation

FRONTIER 5706P Multi Centrifuges Compact Design, Powerful Performance

OHAUS Logo
Eppendorf Logo

Eppi® made from 100 % cooking oil?