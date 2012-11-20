3D printing

ADVERTISEMENT
Artificial Organs: Innovating to Replace Donors and Dialysis
Deanna MacNeil, PhD
| Jan 20, 2023
| 6 min read
Scientists employ cutting edge tools and techniques to create artificial organs for research and disease therapeutics.
Brush Up: Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
Jennifer Zieba, PhD
| Oct 17, 2022
| 4 min read
A new frontier in repairing organ damage
Scientific Breakthroughs with Stem Cells
Nele Haelterman, PhD
| Aug 26, 2022
| 1 min read
Discover the various ways scientists bolster stem cells to understand and cure disease.
Harnessing Stem Cells to Treat Disease
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Jun 3, 2022
| 1 min read
In this webinar, Kim Vanuytsel and Ryan Flannigan will discuss cutting-edge technologies for improving stem cell-based therapies.
Patient Implanted with Live, 3D-Printed Tissue in Medical First
Shawna Williams
| Jun 2, 2022
| 2 min read
An ear made from the person’s own cells was surgically attached in March, the company behind the technology says.
Overcoming the Challenges of 3-D Bioprinting
Bio-Techne
| Feb 7, 2022
| 1 min read
Recent advancements in workflow optimization
The Scientist
Speaks - The Reality of Regenerative Medicine
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Aug 26, 2021
| 1 min read
After decades of research the potential of regenerative medicine becomes a life-saving reality.
Cell Culture Advances Fuel Disease Research
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Nov 16, 2020
| 1 min read
New twists to an old technique reveal a better understanding of disease pathology and new therapeutic avenues.
Object Engineered to Carry a DNA Code for its Own Replication
Kerry Grens
| Dec 9, 2019
| 2 min read
A 3-D printed rabbit is made from a blueprint stored in DNA, which itself is stored in a printed rabbit.
How 3-D Printing Could Help Shape Surgery
Sarah Webb,
Knowable Magazine
| Jul 2, 2019
| 6 min read
Technology is enabling increasingly lifelike models of organs to help doctors practice operations.
Image of the Day: Sea Swirl
Sukanya Charuchandra
| Sep 27, 2018
| 1 min read
Manta rays have a unique filtration system that inspires the development of novel water filtering technology.
Mini Brains Model Zika Infection
Tanya Lewis
| Apr 22, 2016
| 1 min read
Researchers create cerebral organoids in 3-D–printed bioreactors that can be used to model Zika infection.
Next Generation: Robotic Inchworm
Sabrina Richards
| Nov 20, 2012
| 3 min read
Researchers use 3D printing to create miniature robots powered by rat cardiac cells that move like caterpillars.
