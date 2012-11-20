ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Learn about innovations in tissue regeneration
Stem Cell Engineering for Tissue Regeneration
Innovative strategies drive stem cell repair of organ damage.
Stem Cell Engineering for Tissue Regeneration
Stem Cell Engineering for Tissue Regeneration

Innovative strategies drive stem cell repair of organ damage.

Innovative strategies drive stem cell repair of organ damage.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. 3D printing

3D printing

Artificial Organs: Innovating to Replace Donors and Dialysis
Artificial Organs: Innovating to Replace Donors and Dialysis
Deanna MacNeil, PhD | Jan 20, 2023 | 6 min read
Scientists employ cutting edge tools and techniques to create artificial organs for research and disease therapeutics.
Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine: A New Frontier in Repairing Organ Damage
Brush Up: Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
Jennifer Zieba, PhD | Oct 17, 2022 | 4 min read
A new frontier in repairing organ damage
A Brief History of Stem Cells
Scientific Breakthroughs with Stem Cells
Nele Haelterman, PhD | Aug 26, 2022 | 1 min read
Discover the various ways scientists bolster stem cells to understand and cure disease.
Harnessing Stem Cells to Treat Disease
Harnessing Stem Cells to Treat Disease
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Jun 3, 2022 | 1 min read
In this webinar, Kim Vanuytsel and Ryan Flannigan will discuss cutting-edge technologies for improving stem cell-based therapies.
3D printed ear chalk white icon on dark background
Patient Implanted with Live, 3D-Printed Tissue in Medical First
Shawna Williams | Jun 2, 2022 | 2 min read
An ear made from the person’s own cells was surgically attached in March, the company behind the technology says.
Learn About the Latest Innovations in 3-D Bioprinting
Overcoming the Challenges of 3-D Bioprinting
Bio-Techne | Feb 7, 2022 | 1 min read
Recent advancements in workflow optimization
800x560-istock-1065223632
The Scientist Speaks - The Reality of Regenerative Medicine
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Aug 26, 2021 | 1 min read
After decades of research the potential of regenerative medicine becomes a life-saving reality.
Cell Culture Advances Fuel Disease Research
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Nov 16, 2020 | 1 min read
New twists to an old technique reveal a better understanding of disease pathology and new therapeutic avenues.
3d printed rabbit dna data storage
Object Engineered to Carry a DNA Code for its Own Replication
Kerry Grens | Dec 9, 2019 | 2 min read
A 3-D printed rabbit is made from a blueprint stored in DNA, which itself is stored in a printed rabbit.
3d printed organ artificial liver lobe surgery
How 3-D Printing Could Help Shape Surgery
Sarah Webb, Knowable Magazine | Jul 2, 2019 | 6 min read
Technology is enabling increasingly lifelike models of organs to help doctors practice operations.
Image of the Day: Sea Swirl
Sukanya Charuchandra | Sep 27, 2018 | 1 min read
Manta rays have a unique filtration system that inspires the development of novel water filtering technology.
Mini Brains Model Zika Infection
Tanya Lewis | Apr 22, 2016 | 1 min read
Researchers create cerebral organoids in 3-D–printed bioreactors that can be used to model Zika infection.
Next Generation: Robotic Inchworm
Sabrina Richards | Nov 20, 2012 | 3 min read
Researchers use 3D printing to create miniature robots powered by rat cardiac cells that move like caterpillars.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT