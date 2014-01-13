Article

Caffeine Boosts Memory Consolidation?

A new study purports to show that post-learning caffeine consumption can improve memory, but some scientists are not convinced.

Written byTracy Vence
| 1 min read
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
1:00
Share

FLICKR, DATENHAMSTER.ORGConsumption of caffeine after learning could boost memory consolidation, according to a study published in Nature Neuroscience this week (January 12). A team led by investigators at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, studied the memory performance of 100 participants, half of whom received a pill containing 200 mg of caffeine—the equivalent of two regular cups of coffee—after completing a learning task. The other half were given placebo. The next day, members of the caffeine-pill group were better able to identify images that were the same, similar to, or different from those they were shown during an initial learning tasks than participants who received the placebo.

“The paper demonstrates that giving caffeine after seeing images does improve recognition of them 24 hours later, supporting the idea that it helps the brain consolidate the learning,” the University of Oxford’s Anders Sandberg told BBC News. “However, there was no straight improvement in recognition memory thanks to caffeine. Rather, the effect was a small improvement in the ability to distinguish new images that looked like [the old ones], from the real old images.”

And as National Geographic’s Only Human blog pointed out, some scientists are questioning the statistical significance of the study’s results on Twitter. One of those scientists, Jon Simons from the University of Cambridge, told The Guardian: “The claim that caffeine affects the consolidation of memories is based on quite a small ...

Interested in reading more?

Become a Member of

The Scientist Logo
Receive full access to more than 35 years of archives, as well as TS Digest, digital editions of The Scientist, feature stories, and much more!
Join for free today
Already a member? Login Here

Related Topics

Meet the Author

Share

Related Research Resources

Screening 3D Brain Cell Cultures for Drug Discovery

Screening 3D Brain Cell Cultures for Drug Discovery

Webinar

3D rendered neurons

Modeling and Measuring Neurotoxicity in Live Cells

Article

agilent technologies logo
Microplate

Meet the Modular Incubator Chamber: a Controlled Environment for Physioxic Cell Culture

Video

Olink Logo

Olink® Reveal: Accessible NGS-Based Proteomics For Every Lab

Product

July Digest 2025
July 2025, Issue 1

What Causes an Earworm?

Memory-enhancing neural networks may also drive involuntary musical loops in the brain.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Abstract illustration of a tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) interacting with a cancer cell

Optimizing Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte Manufacturing

cytiva logo
A colorful dot pattern symbolizing single-cell data in a stylized, abstract format.

Building a Virtual Cell Atlas to Accelerate Drug Discovery

parse-biosciences-logo
Building New Approach Methodologies and Complex In Vitro Assays

Building New Approach Methodologies and Complex In Vitro Assays

Lonza
Accelerating Recombinase Reprogramming with Machine Learning

Accelerating Recombinase Reprogramming with Machine Learning

Products

Product News

Leica Biosystems Logo
DeNovix Logo

DeNovix Releases New CellDrop FLxi Applications

waters-logo

Waters and BD's Biosciences & Diagnostic Solutions Business to Combine, Creating a Life Science and Diagnostics Leader Focused on Regulated, High-Volume Testing

zymo-research-logo

Zymo Research Partners with Harvard University to Bring the BioFestival to Cambridge, Empowering World-class Research