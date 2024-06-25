In total RNA sequencing experiments, many reads are not useful for gene expression studies, including intronic reads from pre-mRNA or noncoding transcripts. Using target enrichment, researchers can home in on important regions for gene expression and better detect low-abundance transcripts. Scientists recently tested an RNA exome panel that targets protein-coding isoforms for capture sequencing experiments. This targeted approach increased sequencing efficiency and identified structural variants, such as RNA fusions.

