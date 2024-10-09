Widely used as a genome editing tool, the CRISPR-Cas9 system allows researchers to precisely induce frameshift mutations in specific genes or insert foreign nucleic acid sequences into a cell’s DNA. Scientists employ these knockout or knock-in cells for numerous applications including analyzing gene function, examining disease mechanisms, discovering potential therapeutic targets, and assessing the efficacy of novel treatments.
Download this ebook from EditCo to learn about
- The basics of CRISPR-Cas9 technology
- The differences between cell pools and clonal cell lines
- Generating knockout cell pools and clones using CRISPR editing