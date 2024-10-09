Widely used as a genome editing tool, the CRISPR-Cas9 system allows researchers to precisely induce frameshift mutations in specific genes or insert foreign nucleic acid sequences into a cell’s DNA. Scientists employ these knockout or knock-in cells for numerous applications including analyzing gene function, examining disease mechanisms, discovering potential therapeutic targets, and assessing the efficacy of novel treatments.

Download this ebook from EditCo to learn about

The basics of CRISPR-Cas9 technology

The differences between cell pools and clonal cell lines

Generating knockout cell pools and clones using CRISPR editing