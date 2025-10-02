DeNovix
CellDrop Automated Cell Counter: Count Cells Without Slides

Reduce costs and streamline your cell counting workflows with the DeNovix CellDrop Automated Cell Counter.

Sustainable Innovation for Cell Counting Without Slides 

Reduce plastic waste, remove disposable slide costs, and automate cell counting in your lab with DeNovix CellDrop™ Automated Cell Counters. The CellDrop features dual fluorescence and brightfield optics, as well as variable height sample chamber to make cell counting fast, simple and reproducible.

CellDrop is the only automated cell counter that eliminates the costs and plastic waste associated with cell counting slides. DeNovix patented DirectPipette™ technology replaces hemocytometers and slides traditionally used in cell counting equipment with a permanent, wipe clean sample chamber. Not only does this innovation improve the sustainable practices of a lab, but it also simplifies the cell counting workflow into an easy load, count, and wipe process. For workflows requiring them, CellDrop also supports the use of both disposable and reusable slides.

Versatile Applications and the Power of Machine Learning

CellDrop excels across a wide range of applications, including brightfield counts using Trypan Blue as well as dual fluorescence measurements with Acridine Orange and Propidium Iodide. It delivers reliable measurements for tissue culture, primary cells, isolated nuclei, yeast, stem cells, fixed samples and more. For more complex applications traditionally beyond the capabilities of automated counters, such as hepatocytes and organoids, CellDrop harnesses the power of machine learning-based apps.

User-Friendly Software and Flexible Connectivity

The CellDrop software was designed to deliver powerful features in a simple user interface. The instrument offers flexible connectivity and data export, including Wi-Fi, USB, ethernet, network folders and printers, and more. 21 CFR part 11 compliance ready software and IQ-OQ packages are available for GxP compliant labs.

Globally Trusted and Award-Winning Performance

CellDrop is trusted by thousands of researchers worldwide and has earned the Platinum Seal of Quality from SelectScience® based on independent reviewers. It has also earned awards for Best New Life Science Product of the Year and Sustainable Laboratory Product of the Year in the SelectScience® Scientists' Choice Awards®.

Experience CellDrop in Your Lab

Ready to improve your cell or nuclei counting workflow? Experience the CellDrop Automated Cell Counter in your lab with our Free Trial program, schedule a call with our applications team to discuss your particular application, or Request a Quote to receive pricing information.

Dynamic Range
7 x 102 - 2.5 x 107 cells / mL (FLi & BF); 4.3 x 103 - 2.1 x 108 cells / mL (FLxi & BFx)
Chamber Height 
50, 100 or 400 µm
Sample Volume
5, 10 or 40 µL
Measurement Speed
3 Seconds - Brightfield; 8.5 Seconds - Dual Fluorescence
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Ethernet, HDMI, 3 USB Ports
Footprint (LxWxH)
37 x 21 x 18 cm
Warranty
2 Years
Colors
Arctic White, Leaf Green
Patents
denovix.com/patents

