ChemiDoc Go Imaging System ​

The next generation imager from the ChemiDoc Imaging System line. Effortlessly capture gel and western blot images from your benchtop without compromising on sensitivity and precision.

Capture gel and western blot images from your benchtop with the same sensitivity as larger, shared instruments. With advanced scientific CMOS digital imaging, expect no compromises in sensitivity or useful linear range when using the ChemiDoc Go Imaging System. Choose traditional chemiluminescent detection, colorimetric, or use cost-effective fluorescent StarBright™ Blue antibodies and go further with multiplex analysis. Normalize to total protein and eliminate the need to detect housekeeping proteins using Stain-Free Gels in your western blot workflow.

Product Specifications:

Smart Tray Technology 
The ChemiDoc Go Imaging System automatically recognizes your application-specific tray and adjusts imaging parameters and software options accordingly
Auto-focus 
Precalibrated focus for any zoom setting
Auto-exposure
Two auto-exposure algorithms (rapid or optimal)
Image flat fielding 
Dynamic; precalibrated and optimized for every application
Touch Screen Functionality
Multitouch capable Display resolution 1,024 x 768 pixels 9.7" (24.64 cm) display
Maximum image area (W x H)
21 x 14 cm
Detector 
20.48 MP BSI (back-side illuminated) CMOS
Bit depth
65,536
Quantum Efficiency
75% at 425 nm
Instrument size (W x D x H) 
36 cm x 48 cm x 36 cm

