Over the years, scientists have generated abundant large datasets with insights into many disease conditions. The Velsera Seven Bridges Core Platform brings numerous public datasets together, connecting researchers around the globe to sequencing, proteomics, metabolomics, imaging, and immunoassay data collections. By accessing this information, scientists can ask new questions and validate their findings without spending the time or costs to generate their own data.

