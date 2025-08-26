The Nutshell

Deep-Sea Worms Detoxify Harmful Elements to Thrive

Worms that inhabit hydrothermal vents combine environmental arsenic and sulfide to form a nontoxic mineral to survive in a harsh environment.

Written bySneha Khedkar
| 3 min read
A bright yellow-colored worm with tentacles against a black background.

The bright yellow-colored worm, Paralvinella hessleri, thrive in high arsenic and sulfide levels by combining the two elements to form a less harmful compound.

Image credit:Wang H, et al., 2025, PLOS Biology, CC-BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/) 
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
3:00
Share

Far below the reach of sunlight in the west Pacific Ocean, fissures in the seabed spew toxic, sulfide-rich scalding hot water. These hydrothermal vents are home to a tiny, one-centimeter-long, bright yellow worm called Paralvinella hessleri, which feeds on arsenic-containing microbial mats on the ocean floor. The extreme environment protects the worm from predators, but scientists did not fully understand how the creatures themselves tolerated it.

In a study published today in PLOS Biology, researchers led by Chaolun Li, a marine ecologist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, found that the worms fight one poison with another: They accumulate arsenic in their skin cell granules where it mixes with hydrogen sulfide likely diffused from the hydrothermal vents, forming a less harmful mineral.1 These results provide deeper clues on how marine invertebrates adapt to harsh environments.

Close-up view of several translucent shrimp-like crustaceans clustered on a patch of white, hair-like tube worms attached to a rocky underwater surface.

The worm P. hessleri (yellow) inhabits hydrothermal vents deep underwater.

Wang H, et al., 2025, PLOS Biology, CC-BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

“This was my first deep-sea expedition,” said study coauthor Hao Wang, a deep-sea biologist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in a press release. “I was stunned by what I saw on the ROV monitor—the bright yellow Paralvinella hessleri worms were unlike anything I had ever seen, standing out vividly against the white biofilm and dark hydrothermal vent landscape.”

Unlike this vibrant worm, most other deep-sea denizens that live in total darkness exhibit sober colors. The researchers dissected the worm and found that they contained yellow granules in all the cells that were in direct contact with seawater.

Elemental analyses using electron microscopy indicated that the granules contained arsenic and sulfur, which reacted to produce a yellow-colored mineral called orpiment.2 Spectrometry analysis confirmed that the granules were mostly composed of this mineral.

Further investigation revealed that lipid bilayer membranes enveloped the granules. Other researchers had previously reported that a bacterium belonging to Entotheonella species contained similar intracellular vacuoles to mineralize and detoxify arsenic.3 Drawing on this, Li and his team hypothesized that the membrane surrounding the granules helps transport arsenic into the granules where it mineralizes to form orpiment.

Microscopy image showing yellow-colored circles within a slice of white-colored tissue.

Li and his team sectioned the P. hessleri tissue and observed yellow-colored granules.

Wang H, et al., 2025, PLOS Biology, CC-BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

By studying the worm’s proteome, the researchers found that the membranes contained a transporter protein that could potentially shuttle arsenic. It also revealed that the granule-containing vacuoles carried hemoglobins which help diffuse gases like hydrogen sulfide that are emitted by hydrothermal vents.

Based on these data, Li and his team propose that hydrogen sulfide diffuses into the skin cells of P. hessleri and forms complexes with hemoglobin, which transports it into vacuoles. Meanwhile, membrane transporters ferry bioaccumulated arsenic into the vacuoles, where it reacts with the sulfide and deposits insoluble nontoxic orpiment minerals.

According to the researchers, this “fighting poison with poison” model offers insights on the evolutionary adaptations that regulate how marine invertebrates deal with toxic elements in their environment. However, they noted that their results do not completely explain the arsenic transport mechanism, which they hope will get easier to study when scientists solve the challenges associated with culturing the worms in lab.

  1. Wang H, et al. A deep-sea hydrothermal vent worm detoxifies arsenic and sulfur by intracellular biomineralization of orpiment (As2S3). PLoS Biol. 2025;23(8):e3003291.
  2. Gliozzo E, Burgio L. Pigments—Arsenic-based yellows and reds. Archaeol Anthropol Sci. 2022;14(1);4.
  3. Keren R, et al. Sponge-associated bacteria mineralize arsenic and barium on intracellular vesicles. Nat Commun. 2017;8:14393.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Sneha Khedkar

    Sneha Khedkar

    Sneha Khedkar is an Assistant Editor at The Scientist. She has a Master’s degree in biochemistry, after which she studied the molecular mechanisms of skin stem cell migration during wound healing as a research fellow at the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine in Bangalore, India. She has previously written for Scientific American, New Scientist, and Knowable Magazine, among others.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
An image of young researchers gathered around a table playing an engaging board game.
August 2025, Issue 1

Publish or Perish: The Board Game of Academic Survival

Players compete, collaborate, and celebrate in a satirical race to publish groundbreaking papers on hilariously absurd research topics.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Engineering the Next Generation of CAR T Cells for Solid Tumors

Engineering the Next Generation of CAR T Cells for Solid Tumors

Miltenyi
Bridging Advanced 3D Cell Culture and Real-World Discovery

Advanced 3D Cell Models: Bridging the Gap to Therapeutic Effect

Inventia Life Science
A bright light beam pierces through a dark, abstract background, symbolizing clarity in overcoming cell line development challenges.

Overcoming Bottlenecks in Cell Line Development

Danaher Logo
Hit Go for Fast, Low-Volume Protein Characterization on Stunner

Hit Go for Fast, Low-Volume Protein Characterization on Stunner

Unchained Labs

Products

Product News

Bio-Rad Logo

Bio-Rad Expands Range of StarBright Dyes to Enhance Panel Design Capabilities for Spectral Flow Cytometry

analytica-usa logo

Leading Minds Converge at analytica USA to Explore the Frontiers of Life Science Research

Multi-colored concentric circles representing centrifugation

FRONTIER 5706P Multi Centrifuges Compact Design, Powerful Performance

OHAUS Logo
Eppendorf Logo

Eppi® made from 100 % cooking oil?