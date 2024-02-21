This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Thursday, March 21, 2024

12:00 -1:00 PM Eastern Time

The understanding of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) metastasis remains limited despite extensive genomic studies. Morphological analysis can guide molecular and sequencing-based profiling of metastatic TNBC, helping scientists detect functional metastatic states missed by current genomic strategies. Researchers at MD Anderson Cancer Center use quantitative imaging assays to examine the cellular morpholome in metastatic TNBC tissues and develop new detection, diagnostic, and treatment strategies.

In this webinar brought to you by Deepcell, Andres Nevarez will define the TNBC morpholome and discuss morphological insights into TNBC progression and metastasis.

Topics to be covered

Cancer cell morphology across genomically distinct clonal TNBC cell lines

How quantitative imaging reveals the morpholome of metastatic TNBC

Sequencing-based morpholomic profiling that exposes hidden drivers of metastasis



Andres Nevarez, PhD

Postdoctoral Fellow

MD Anderson Cancer Center

University of Texas