Detecting Novel Viruses Using a Comprehensive Enrichment Panel

Learn how a target enrichment approach improves the discovery and characterization of viral pathogens.

Detecting emerging and re-emerging viral pathogens is crucial for public health. While next-generation sequencing (NGS) approaches can permit the unbiased identification of known and novel viral infectious agents, high levels of contaminating human nucleic acids reduce the method's analytical sensitivity. A hybridization-based target enrichment strategy can overcome this limitation.

Download this application note to learn how a comprehensive target enrichment panel enables scientists to detect highly divergent viral strains, thereby making NGS a viable approach for viral pathogen discovery and surveillance



For Research Use Only - Not for Use in Diagnostic Procedures

February 2025, Issue 1

A Nanoparticle Delivery System for Gene Therapy

A reimagined lipid vehicle for nucleic acids could overcome the limitations of current vectors.

View this Issue

