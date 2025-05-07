Detecting Residual Cell Line-Derived DNA with Droplet Digital PCR
Detecting Residual Cell Line-Derived DNA with Droplet Digital PCR

In this webinar, Nathan Sepulveda will share how to specifically and reproducibly measure residual HEK293 DNA during biotherapeutic product development.

Tuesday, June 10th, 2025
12:00 - 1:00 PM ET

Scientists manufacture many biotherapeutic products in immortalized cell lines, most commonly HEK293. Residual HEK293 DNA in biotherapeutic candidates can harbor tumorigenic or retroviral sequences that run the risk of transmission to human recipients, making accurate HEK293 DNA quantification essential for producing safe and appropriately dosed cell line-derived therapies. However, standard methods such as quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR). Droplet Digital™ PCR (ddPCR™) methods are valuable and effective solutions to these challenges.

In this webinar brought to you by Bio-Rad, Nathan Sepulveda will discuss ddPCR methods for measuring the concentration and size of residual DNA fragments in complex samples.

Topics to be covered

  • Understanding HEK293 residual DNA measurement requirements and their importance
  • How Bio-Rad's Vericheck ddPCR HEK293 Residual DNA kits work
  • Incorporating ddPCR measurements to improve biotherapeutic development workflows

 
Nathan Sepulveda



Nathan Sepulveda
Staff Scientist
Bio-Rad Laboratories

 

Sponsored by

  • Bio-Rad

