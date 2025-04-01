Differentiating Macrophages from iPSCs

Induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) have given scientists easier access to many cell types, including macrophages. iPSC-macrophage differentiation methods have significantly improved over the last decade. Researchers developed both embryoid body-based spontaneous and growth factor-assisted protocols. In particular, the adoption of serum-free media has proven effective in paving the way for scalable and clinically applicable macrophage generation.

