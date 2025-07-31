Abstract image featuring colorful grid-like lines and dots, symbolizing spatial mapping.
Diving into the World of Spatial Biology Techniques

Scientists use spatial biology approaches to dissect molecular dynamics across tissues, organs, and subcellular compartments.

Spatial biology captures molecular complexity by preserving the physical context of cells in their native environments. From deciphering RNA dynamics within stress granules to scaling molecular profiling across entire organs, researchers face technical and analytical challenges in resolution, throughput, and accessibility. Emerging multiomic techniques and spatial biology centers are addressing these obstacles to make high-resolution, context-aware molecular analysis a routine part of biological discovery.

  • The evolution of spatial transcriptomics from in situ hybridization to multiomic mapping techniques
  • A novel spatial transcriptomics method that reveals RNA localization within organelles and membraneless subcellular compartments
  • Initiatives to increase accessibility and collaboration in spatial omics research across institutions
  • An imaging-free spatial transcriptomics approach that empowers scalable analysis across large tissue sections and organs
  • The central role of microscopy in enabling high-resolution, multiplexed spatial analysis across molecular targets

Sponsored by

  Fortis Life Sciences

