Early Life Antibiotics Put Vaccine Response at Risk

The first years of life is an important time for microbiome development. Environmental exposures, diet, and other factors shape how the microbiome develops and can have long-term impacts on health. Now, research published in Nature finds that just 48 hours of antibiotics in the first week of life can dampen an infant’s vaccine response up to 15 months later.1

The Lynn Systems Immunology Group studies how microbes affect the immune system. SAHMRI

Doctors give antibiotics during the first week of life if there are signs of infection or if the newborn is at high risk for sepsis. Various studies have found that antibiotic use during the neonatal period ranges between 1.2 and 14 percent in late-preterm and full-term babies meaning that antibiotic use, and its effects on the developing microbiome, affects a large number of infants.2

The research, led by David Lynn, an immunologist from South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute and Flinders University, and Helen Marshall from the Women’s and Children’s Health Network and The University of Adelaide, tracked how the immune system responded to vaccines in 191 healthy, full-term, vaginally delivered infants. They measured responses to several vaccines including the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV13), meningococcal B vaccine, the rotavirus vaccine, and a combined vaccine that protects against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, poliomyelitis and Haemophilus influenzae type b.

“What we found was that antibody responses at seven and 15 months against multiple different vaccine antigens were significantly lower in the infants that received antibiotics in the neonatal period directly,” said Lynn. They did not see this effect if infants were exposed to maternal antibiotics intrapartum or postnatally.

To better understand why they see these differences, the researchers examined the effects of antibiotics on the microbiome in the first and sixth week of life. “Week six is a really important time point because that's when most of the infants get their first dose of vaccines, with the exception of the hepatitis B vaccine that is given at birth,” said Lynn. They noticed that infants exposed to intrapartum antibiotics had differences in the microbiome initially but these differences faded away by the time of these first doses. This could explain why they don’t see a difference in vaccine response after intrapartum antibiotics.

However, infants who directly received antibiotics had a reduction in Bifidobacteria in their gut microbiome during immunization. Bifidobacteria are a ubiquitous member of the gut microbiota and are a part of probiotics including those used in neonatal intensive care units. Reduced Bifidobacteria correlated with the reduction in antibody titers against a range of vaccines. “Of course, in a clinical study, it’s difficult to tease apart correlation and causation,” Lynn said. “We went into animal models to try and investigate whether there was really a causal role.”

To do this, the team used germ-free mice, which had impaired responses to the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The researchers then supplemented germ-free mice with a consortium of Bifidobacterium species and found they could restore immune responses to the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. Lynn added, “We then went on to see if we could give other interventions, particularly probiotic interventions that are already used clinically in Australia in other contexts, and therefore would have strong potential for clinical translation.” In these further studies, the team found that when they gave mice the probiotic, it restored their vaccine response.

Vanessa Harris, an infectious disease researcher at Amsterdam University Medical Center said that there are still a lot of unknowns about the interaction between the microbiome and vaccination responses. “Their work on Bifidobacteria is fascinating. I think they really contributed to the literature,” she said.

She noted that titer changes without seroconversion changes, as seen one month after the first dose of the PCV13 vaccine, make it difficult to know whether this effect is relevant for clinical protection. “If there could be a clinical benefit, it would be a fantastic intervention.”

The Lynn Systems Immunology Group uses classical and high-throughput approaches to study the immune system. The Lynn Systems Immunology Group

The group recently received funding to conduct a randomized control trial of probiotic intervention in infants who were exposed to antibiotics. This study would give infants a probiotic or a placebo daily for two weeks before their first round of vaccines. The team plans to collect stool and blood samples to analyze the infants’ microbiome and vaccine responses.

Lynn thinks that probiotics interventions can make a tremendous impact. “The microbiota is something that we can relatively easily target,” he said. “Relatively cheap, scalable interventions, like probiotics, could play a beneficial role at relatively little cost in boosting protection that's mediated by vaccines.”

He added, “Your microbiome is really, really important for your overall health, and you should do everything in your power to protect it.”