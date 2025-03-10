the-scientist Logo
Subscribe
Explore polypharmacology’s beneficial role in target-based drug discovery
Infographic

Embracing Polypharmacology for Multipurpose Drug Targeting

Polypharmacology allows scientists to explore novel therapeutic purposes for existing drugs and opens new doors to treat multifactorial diseases.

Share

In recent years, target-based drug discovery has undergone a renaissance thanks to polypharmacology. In contrast to the conventional lock-and-key or one target-one drug model of drug design, polypharmacology is a multitargeted approach for improving the efficacy and safety of new and existing pharmaceuticals.

Download this infographic from The Scientist to learn about polypharmacology’s historical challenges, potential benefits, and the latest advances that help make this approach to target-based drug discovery more feasible.

Sponsored by

  • Fortis Life Sciences
  • Bellbrook Labs&nbsp;
A greyscale image of cells dividing.
March 2025, Issue 1

How Do Embryos Know How Fast to Develop

In mammals, intracellular clocks begin to tick within days of fertilization.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Explore polypharmacology’s beneficial role in target-based drug discovery

Embracing Polypharmacology for Multipurpose Drug Targeting

Fortis Life Sciences
The Immunology of the Brain

The Immunology of the Brain

Discover how freezer and incubator design principles help scientists generate more consistent data for cell and gene therapy development.

Controlling Incubation and Storage Environments for Cell and Gene Therapy Development

PHCbi logo&nbsp;
Enhancing Therapeutic Antibody Discovery with Cross-Platform Workflows

Enhancing Therapeutic Antibody Discovery with Cross-Platform Workflows

sartorius logo

Products

Product News

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Evotec Announces Key Progress in Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb

Rarity Bioscience AB
LabVantage Logo

LabVantage Solutions Unveils Version 8.9 of Its Industry-Leading LIMS Platform to Improve Lab Productivity and Efficiency

A researcher uses a roller to remove air bubbles between a gel and membrane before Western blot transfer

Tips and Tricks for Protein Blotting Experiments

Merck
We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.