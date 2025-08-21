Engineering the Next Generation of CAR T Cells for Solid Tumors
Engineering the Next Generation of CAR T Cells for Solid Tumors

In this webinar, learn how next-gen CAR-T design targets solid tumors and which tools ease the path from discovery to clinic.

Tuesday, September 16th, 2025
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM ET (9:00 - 10:00 AM PST)

CAR T cell therapy has transformed blood cancer treatment, but success in solid tumors remains limited by major challenges such as on-target/off-tumor toxicity, poor tumor infiltration, and an immunosuppressive microenvironment. Researchers at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute are tackling these barriers head-on with an exciting approach, developing next-generation CAR T cell therapies that offer new hope for treating solid tumors and revolutionizing cancer immunotherapy.

In this webinar, brought to you by Miltenyi Biotec, Yufei Wang will present Dual-Targeted Fine-Tuned Immune-Restoring (DFIR) CAR T therapy for treating clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC), now advancing toward Phase I clinical trial. Learn how this translational work is seamlessly progressing to the clinic with the support of end-to-end solutions designed to accelerate your journey from discovery to cure.

Topics include:

  • How dual-targeting CAR T therapies addresses tumor heterogeneity in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC)
  • Minimizing on-target off-tumor toxicity with a low-affinity anti-CAIX CAR that spares healthy tissue
  • Delivering immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) directly from CAR T cells to combat T cell exhaustion and reprogram the tumor microenvironment
Yufei Wang

 Yufei Wang, PhD
 Instructor of Medicine
 Dana Farber Cancer Institute
 Harvard Medical School

Sponsored by

  • Miltenyi

