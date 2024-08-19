Modifying T cells before activation and expanding them in vitro may lead to more effective and safer immunotherapy treatments. If the challenges associated with resting T cell transfection can be overcome, scientists could use these cells in CAR T cell therapy, which could provide a significant reduction in time and materials required for production.

