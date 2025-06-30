An image of a glowing hexagonal pattern on a dark background.
Article

Enhancing Sequencing-Based Genotyping with Enrichment Panels

Discover the benefits of combining genotyping and next-generation sequencing.

Share

In recent years, the rise of next-generation sequencing (NGS) has unlocked new dimensions in variant detection. However; single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping often remains dependent on arrays, leaving genotyping and NGS workflows siloed. This separation increases costs, complexity, and data integration challenges. To streamline workflows, scientists seek a unified solution that delivers precision, scalability, and efficiency.

Download this application note to learn how capture-based SNP panels deliver array-level accuracy while enabling seamless integration with NGS workflows.

Sponsored by

  • Twist Bio&nbsp;

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, -Panya-

July Digest 2025
July 2025, Issue 1

What Causes an Earworm?

Memory-enhancing neural networks may also drive involuntary musical loops in the brain.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Explore synthetic DNA’s many applications in cancer research

Weaving the Fabric of Cancer Research with Synthetic DNA

Twist Bio&nbsp;
Illustrated plasmids in bright fluorescent colors

Enhancing Elution of Plasmid DNA

cytiva logo
An illustration of green lentiviral particles.

Maximizing Lentivirus Recovery

cytiva logo
Explore new strategies for improving plasmid DNA manufacturing workflows.

Overcoming Obstacles in Plasmid DNA Manufacturing

cytiva logo

Products

Product News

sartorius-logo

Introducing the iQue 5 HTS Platform: Empowering Scientists  with Unbeatable Speed and Flexibility for High Throughput Screening by Cytometry

parse_logo

Vanderbilt Selects Parse Biosciences GigaLab to Generate Atlas of Early Neutralizing Antibodies to Measles, Mumps, and Rubella

shiftbioscience

Shift Bioscience proposes improved ranking system for virtual cell models to accelerate gene target discovery

brandtechscientific-logo

BRANDTECH Scientific Launches New Website for VACUU·LAN® Lab Vacuum Systems