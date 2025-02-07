the-scientist Logo
Enhancing Therapeutic Antibody Discovery with Cross-Platform Workflows
Webinar

Enhancing Therapeutic Antibody Discovery with Cross-Platform Workflows

In this webinar, Daryl Cole will share insights into the high-throughput screening and analysis of antibody binding and functional characterization.

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Tuesday, April 8th, 2025
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET

In the rapidly evolving field of antibody drug discovery, the ability to efficiently characterize and screen antibodies and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) is crucial for developing effective therapeutics, including anti-HER2 cancer therapies. From the research laboratory to the clinic, scientists increasingly seek out comprehensive workflows for the high-throughput screening and detailed analysis of antibody binding and functionality.

In this webinar brought to you by Sartorius, Daryl Cole will share how cross platform integration can streamline and enhance the antibody profiling process, with a focus on High Throughput Screening (HTS) Cytometry, Label-Free Analysis, and automated cell picking platforms.

Topics to be covered

  • Live cell binding assays, antibody internalization, and the assessment of antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC)
  • How Label-Free Analysis provides a deeper understanding of antibody-antigen interactions
  • Anti-HER2 antibodies, including case studies on trastuzumab and ADCs such as Kadcyla® and Enhertu® 
  • The advantages of cross platform integration, including rapid and robust antibody characterization that accelerates the drug discovery pipeline

Daryl Cole

Daryl Cole, PhD
Scientist
Sartorius


Top Image Credit:

Adobe stock image provided by Sartorius

3D illustration of a gold lipid nanoparticle with pink nucleic acid inside of it. Purple and teal spikes stick out from the lipid bilayer representing polyethylene glycol.
