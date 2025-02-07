Enhancing Therapeutic Antibody Discovery with Cross-Platform Workflows

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Tuesday, April 8th, 2025

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET

In the rapidly evolving field of antibody drug discovery, the ability to efficiently characterize and screen antibodies and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) is crucial for developing effective therapeutics, including anti-HER2 cancer therapies. From the research laboratory to the clinic, scientists increasingly seek out comprehensive workflows for the high-throughput screening and detailed analysis of antibody binding and functionality.

In this webinar brought to you by Sartorius, Daryl Cole will share how cross platform integration can streamline and enhance the antibody profiling process, with a focus on High Throughput Screening (HTS) Cytometry, Label-Free Analysis, and automated cell picking platforms.

Topics to be covered

Live cell binding assays, antibody internalization, and the assessment of antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC)

How Label-Free Analysis provides a deeper understanding of antibody-antigen interactions

Anti-HER2 antibodies, including case studies on trastuzumab and ADCs such as Kadcyla® and Enhertu®

The advantages of cross platform integration, including rapid and robust antibody characterization that accelerates the drug discovery pipeline





Daryl Cole, PhD

Scientist

Sartorius



