Every cell within the human body contains the same DNA, but not all cells look and act alike. The key to cellular diversity lies in which genes the cells express or shut down. Cells convey this information to the appropriate machinery through epigenetic modifications. In this episode, Charlene Lancaster from The Scientist spoke with Jonathan Weissman from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Luke Gilbert from the University of California, San Francisco to learn about making epigenetic changes in vitro and the application of these tools in research and the clinic.

More on this topic: CRISPR Gene Editing: Cas9 and Beyond

The Scientist Speaks is a podcast produced by The Scientist’s Creative Services team. Our podcast is by scientists and for scientists. Once a month, we bring you the stories behind news-worthy molecular biology research. This month's episode is sponsored by Cytosurge, Molecular Devices, and Eppendorf.


Speakers:

Jonathan Weissman

Jonathan Weissman, PhD
Professor, Biology
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Landon T. Clay Professor of Biology and Core Member, Whitehead Institute
Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute


Luke Gilbert

Luke Gilbert, PhD
Associate Professor, Urology
Goldberg-Benioff Endowed Professor in Prostate Cancer Translational Biology
University of California, San Francisco

